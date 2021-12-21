CHIEF LWEMBE DISPELS CLAIMS OF WITCHCRAFT IN EASTERN PROVINCE

Senior Chief Lwembe of Eastern Province has advised civil servants in the province not to abandon their posts on the basis of unsubstantiated claims of witchcraft.

Reacting to media reports that teachers at Chadiza Primary School in Eastern Province had abandoned the school after mysterious snakes appeared inside their houses, Chief Lwembe said the abandoning of posts by public servants risks the delivery of quality social services in rural areas.

Chief Lwembe,who is also House of Chiefs chairperson, explained that the presence of snakes in homes could be due to the onset of the rainy season and not witchcraft practices by the community.

During the rainy season, snakes start moving about looking for warmer and dry places such as homes, he said.

He implored people living in rural areas to develop a habit of closing their doors and windows in order to ensure that snakes do not enter their homes.

There is no need to rush in concluding that if a snake is found in a house, then it has links with witchcraft, Chief Lwembe noted.

Chief Lwembe is confident that the presence of snakes in houses will soon come to an end as it is seasonal.

