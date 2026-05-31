IBA clarifies on banned political campaign songs

The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging that it has banned political campaign songs ahead of Zambia’s election period.

In a statement,IBA Director General Webster Malido said the authority does not have the mandate to ban songs in Zambia, but only regulates broadcasting services to ensure compliance with broadcasting standards and regulations.

“The IBA has no jurisdiction to ban songs in Zambia,” Mr. Malido said.

“However, in line with its mandate to regulate broadcasting services, the Authority guides broadcasting stations on content aired on their platforms to ensure compliance with broadcasting standards and applicable regulations.”

Mr. Malido explained that the authority had issued guidance to all broadcasting stations regarding the airing of election related content, including political campaign songs and political advertisements.

According to the statement, broadcasters have been reminded of their responsibility to ensure that campaign songs and other political content do not promote hatred, division, or hostility, and do not contain inflammatory or unverified allegations.

“The guidance reminds stations of their responsibility to ensure that campaign songs and other political content do not promote hatred, division or hostility, do not contain inflammatory or unverified allegations, and instead promote responsible, issue-based political discourse,” Mr. Malido stated.

He added that the authority regularly engages broadcasters on compliance matters to ensure that all content, including political songs and advertisements, adheres to election coverage guidelines and broadcasting standards.

Mr. Malido said the IBA will continue supporting and guiding broadcasters to promote peaceful, fair, and credible elections through responsible electoral coverage.

The clarification comes amid growing social media claims suggesting that the broadcasting regulator had prohibited the airing of political campaign songs, a claim the authority says is false.