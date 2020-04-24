JUDOKAS DONATE FACE MASKS TO SHALOM SCHOOL

Zambia Judo Association (ZJA) president Alfred Foloko, who is also National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) president yesterday led the judo family to donate face masks to Shalom School in Lusaka’s Garden Township.

Foloko said the move to donate face masks follows President Edgar Lungu’s recent directive for all citizens to wear masks in public places as a way to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus which has killed thousands of people globally and three locally.

He added that the judo family in the country plans to distribute over ten thousand face masks to all judo camps and others places to be identified.

After the donation of masks, Foloko joined the judo family for a disinfection exercise and paid gratitude to Victoria Hospital and Saro Agro who provided the chemicals and sprayers respectively.

Meanwhile, Foloko has urged the citizenry to adhere to measures which were put in place by the head of state to ensure that Zambia is Covid-19 free adding that if citizen maintain social distancing and wearing masks in public places it is possible to have a Covid-19 free nation.

Foloko said the fight against covid-19 is enormous, hence the need to supplement government efforts in combating the pandemic.

The donation and disinfecting exercise was witnessed by Africa Call Organisation (ACO) Director Maria-Angela Tarasco who hailed the judo family for the noble gesture.

In addition, the judo family presented clothes donated by wife to former Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Yoshihiro Nakamura, who got touched upon hearing that Zambia Judo launched judo for persons with disabilities & refugees.

The items will be taken to refugees at Maheba Refugee Camp and St. Daniels in Lusaka’s Kanyama township.

