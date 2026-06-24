Ministry of education flags off teaching materials to visually impaired learners

The Ministry of Education has begun nationwide distribution of Braille teaching materials, modules and syllabi to schools serving learners with special needs.

This is in a move aimed at improving access to quality education to over 2 thousand visually impaired learners and teachers.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Dr. Kelvin Mambwe said,the materials are already being distributed to schools that cater for learners with special educational needs, with specialised standards officers tasked with monitoring their delivery and utilisation.

“The ministry is also procuring assistive devices, Braille paper and other learning tools to support visually impaired learners and teachers,” Dr. Mambwe said.

He added that the intervention is part of efforts to turn existing disability inclusion policies into practical action.

Dr. Mambwe said,government established a budget line to ensure the continuous production of Braille materials and procurement of assistive devices, noting that the resources will help guarantee that learners with visual impairments are not left behind.

Meanwhile,Zambia National Federation of the Blind (ZANFOB) Executive federal President Manx Ng’wira noted that the shortage of Braille learning materials has for years disadvantaged visually impaired learners, limiting their participation in subjects such as mathematics and science and affecting their competitiveness in the education system.

Ng’wira said, the newly introduced Braille modules will help visually impaired teachers prepare lessons independently, reducing their reliance on others to access teaching content and improving classroom delivery.

“High costs of Braille equipment, limited availability of specialised learning resources and a shortage of specialised schools and trained personnel remain major barriers to quality education for visually impaired learners,” Ng’wira said.

Ng’wira commended government for investing in the production of Braille materials and assistive devices, saying the initiative demonstrates a commitment to ensuring learners with visual impairments are given equal opportunities to learn and compete with their peers.

He further called on the private sector to complement government’s efforts by investing in the local production and supply of Braille materials and equipment, noting that most resources are imported at high cost and often take long periods to reach the country.

And a teacher of the visually impaired, Nkandu Mulipa, said, the lack of Braille learning materials has negatively affected comprehension among learners, forcing many to memorise concepts rather than fully understand them.

“The new Braille syllabi and modules are expected to improve teaching and learning by helping learners better connect classroom instruction with study materials,”Mulipa said.

“Schools still require additional resources such as large-print materials, tactile mathematics equipment and Braille-based science learning tools to further strengthen inclusive education.”