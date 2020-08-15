LCC COMMENDS BUSINESS PREMISES FOR COMPLYING WITH COVID-19 GUIDELINES

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has expressed happiness over the improved COVID-19 regulations and guidelines compliance by business premises in Kanyama, Zingalume and Balastone townships.

LCC Public Relations officer Emmanuel Lupikisha disclosed that the team conducted random night operations to check on COVID-19 regulations and guidelines compliance following the announcement of heightened measures and presidential directives and was pleased with the findings.

Mr. Lupikisha said investigations by a combined team of LCC Public Health Inspectors and the Zambia Police revealed that bars in the named areas remained closed.

He further disclosed that LCC will continue monitoring the situation and heighten enforcement of the COVID-19 guidelines to help curb the spread of the virus in the City.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lupikisha urged the general public to adhere to COVID-19 health guidelines as the spread of the virus can only be stopped if everyone complies.

