LCC COMMENCES ELECTRONIC DISTRIBUTION OF BILLS

Lusaka City Council (LCC) has commenced the electronic distribution of bills to its clients following the escalation of COVID 19

Lusaka City Council public relation George Sichimba said the exercise commenced this week via bulk Short Message Service (SMS) following the conclusion of the partnership with Zamtel.

he said in 2020, the Council embarked on the exercise of collecting mobile phone numbers and email addresses from its clients in readiness for the exercise.

“So far 43,000 clients have been captured out of the targeted 200,000 clients,” HW said

he said the service encompasses payments such as property rates, ground rents, billboards, houses and shops rentals, among others.

He noted that the exercise is at its infancy stage and clients who may have queries on the bills sent are encouraged to call or come to Civic Centre for clarifications and Clients who may have changed their mobile phone numbers and email addresses are required to submit their new numbers or email addresses.

He said those who have not provided contact details the exercise is still ongoing and submissions are still being received in the customer care office at Civic Centre.

” as the exercise is aimed at serving clients better and reducing physical contacts in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, he said

The Public Relation said Clients that use third parties to handle their bills should ensure that the details submitted at the Council are for property/business owners so that bills can be sent to the rightful people.

He said the exercise will be supported by online and mobile money payments which will be launched soon but for now clients are advised to use existing payment platforms.

He further said Public is appealing to all property owners, business owners, tenants, outdoor adverters all those who receive municipal services that require billing to submit their mobile number.

