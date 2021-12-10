2012 AFCON VICTORY PART OF KASENGELE’S LEGACY- TEMBWE

Former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Communications Manager, Nkweto Tembwe says the late George kasengele’s contribution to Zambian football can be summarized by the country’s 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) victory.
Kasengele served as FAZ General Secretary from 2008 to 2016, including when Zambia won the 2013 Senior COSAFA Cup.
In an interview, Tembwe also said that it was under the tenure of Kasengele as FAZ General Secretary that all national teams under FAZ managed to qualify to their respective AFCON tournaments.
Tembwe further added that the late former FAZ General Secretary was an iconic figure who remained a depository of football even after leaving Football House.
kasengele’s death is a huge loss to the Zambian soccer world as he has left a legacy that is not comparable,
he said.
Despite him (kasengele) leaving FAZ ,he remained an oasis of information on Zambian football.
Tembwe has since challenged Zambians to honour kasengele’s legacy, and ensure that the Zambia Senior National team qualify to the FIFA World Cup tournament.
kasengele, who was affectionately known as GK in football circles, died on Friday at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) after an illness.The family is yet to announce burial arrangements.
54 minutes ago
2012 AFCON VICTORY PART OF KASENGELE'S LEGACY- TEMBWEFormer Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Communications Manager, Nkweto Tembwe says the late George kasengele's contribution to Zambian football can be summarized by the country's 2012 Africa Cup
7 hours ago
8 hours ago
|December 11, 2021
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|1 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|ZESCO United
|1 - 0
|Nkwazi
|Green Buffaloes
|2 - 3
|Buildcon
|Konkola Blades
|0 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|Kabwe Warriors
|2 - 0
|Kafue Celtic
|December 9, 2021
|Zanaco
|2 - 0
|Chambishi
|December 8, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Lusaka Dynamos
|0 - 1
|ZESCO United
|Buildcon
|1 - 2
|Nkana
|Nkwazi
|0 - 1
|Indeni
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 0
|Konkola Blades
|Red Arrows
|1 - 0
|Kabwe Warriors
|Kafue Celtic
|1 - 1
|Green Eagles
|Forest Rangers
|2 - 2
|Green Buffaloes
|December 5, 2021
|ZESCO United
|1 - 2
|Power Dynamos
|September 10, 2021
|ZESCO United
|23:00
|Red Arrows
|December 1, 2021
|Prison Leopards
|00:00
|ZESCO United
|December 4, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|00:00
|Zanaco
|December 12, 2021
|Chambishi
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|Indeni
|13:00
|Zanaco
|Nkana
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|Prison Leopards
|December 15, 2021
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|00:00
|Zanaco
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|December 17, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|13:00
|Green Buffaloes
|December 18, 2021
|Nkwazi
|11:00
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|Nkana
|Kabwe Warriors
|13:00
|Chambishi
|Buildcon
|13:00
|Konkola Blades
|Kafue Celtic
|13:00
|Prison Leopards
|December 19, 2021
|Red Arrows
|11:00
|Indeni
|Forest Rangers
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|Zanaco
|13:00
|ZESCO United
|December 11, 2021
|Liverpool
|1 - 0
|Aston Villa
|Chelsea
|3 - 2
|Leeds United
|Arsenal
|3 - 0
|Southampton
|Manchester City
|1 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|December 10, 2021
|Brentford
|2 - 1
|Watford
|December 6, 2021
|Everton
|2 - 1
|Arsenal
|December 5, 2021
|Aston Villa
|2 - 1
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|1 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|Leeds United
|2 - 2
|Brentford
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3 - 0
|Norwich City
|December 4, 2021
|Watford
|1 - 3
|Manchester City
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0 - 1
|Liverpool
|Southampton
|1 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|Newcastle United
|1 - 0
|Burnley
|West Ham United
|3 - 2
|Chelsea
|December 2, 2021
|Manchester United
|3 - 2
|Arsenal
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 0
|Brentford
|November 28, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|December 11, 2021
|Norwich City
|17:30
|Manchester United
|December 12, 2021
|Brighton & Hov…
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Burnley
|14:00
|West Ham United
|Leicester City
|14:00
|Newcastle United
|Crystal Palace
|16:30
|Everton
|December 14, 2021
|Brentford
|19:30
|Manchester United
|Norwich City
|19:45
|Aston Villa
|Manchester City
|20:00
|Leeds United
|December 15, 2021
|Brighton & Hov…
|19:30
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Burnley
|19:30
|Watford
|Crystal Palace
|19:30
|Southampton
|Arsenal
|20:00
|West Ham United
|December 16, 2021
|Leicester City
|19:30
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Chelsea
|19:45
|Everton
|Liverpool
|20:00
|Newcastle United
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035