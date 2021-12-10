2012 AFCON VICTORY PART OF KASENGELE’S LEGACY- TEMBWE

Former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Communications Manager, Nkweto Tembwe says the late George kasengele’s contribution to Zambian football can be summarized by the country’s 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) victory.

Kasengele served as FAZ General Secretary from 2008 to 2016, including when Zambia won the 2013 Senior COSAFA Cup.

In an interview, Tembwe also said that it was under the tenure of Kasengele as FAZ General Secretary that all national teams under FAZ managed to qualify to their respective AFCON tournaments.

Tembwe further added that the late former FAZ General Secretary was an iconic figure who remained a depository of football even after leaving Football House.

kasengele’s death is a huge loss to the Zambian soccer world as he has left a legacy that is not comparable, he said. Despite him (kasengele) leaving FAZ ,he remained an oasis of information on Zambian football.

Tembwe has since challenged Zambians to honour kasengele’s legacy, and ensure that the Zambia Senior National team qualify to the FIFA World Cup tournament.

kasengele, who was affectionately known as GK in football circles, died on Friday at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) after an illness.The family is yet to announce burial arrangements.

Related

Comments

comments