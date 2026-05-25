HH awards 16 individuals during the AFD celebration.

President Hakainde Hichilema has conferred national honors and awards on 16 individuals today during the Africa Freedom Day.

The awards presented have been in honor of outstanding service and acts of courage at an investiture ceremony .

Among them includes Former Cabinet Minister Ackson Sejani, media personality and cancer advocate Karen Nakawala, veteran freedom fighter Rosemary Ngulube, civic advocate Edward Mpundu, and Kapelwa Sikota Zambia’s first indigenous nurse,Young farmer Elizabeth Sianga and as well as institutions Lundazi Boarding Secondary School were also honoured for their work in agriculture, food production, and youth empowerment.

Speaking at the event when he layed wreath at the freedom statue, President Hichilema urged the leaders to focus on bringing development, jobs, peace, and opportunities to citizens as Zambia joines the continent in commentating Africa Freedom Day.

“We fought for independence and freedom, this generation must now deliver development so that jobs and opportunities are created for young people,” he said.

He added that leadership is a serious responsibility centred on service and progress.

“Leadership in public office is not about quarrels or noise, our duty is to prepare the way for future generations,” he said.

This years Africa Freedom Day was commerated under the theme “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve Goals for Agenda 2063”, President Hichilema noted that freedom and peace are among Zambia’s greatest achievements and must be protected.