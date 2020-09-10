CAGE PEDOFILES – B FLOW

Zambia’s award-wining dancehall artist Brian Bwembya, alias B-flow has condemned the increased number of defilement related deaths in the country.

This was after the police announced the demise of two girls aged 10 and 11 of Mumbwa and Nakonde districts respectively, who died from defilement related cases.

The Bubble gum lover hitmaker wrote on his Facebook page urging for men to strongly denounce defilement and rape.

B-Flow spoke against the ill treatment women and girls have been subjected to and the artist has continued to echo messages of social injustices through songs like ‘Cry of a Woman’ as well as hold conferences.

The artist is also a founder of ‘Music for Change’ record label aimed at addressing various social injustices through music.

B-Flow continued his activism by championing various social injustices since releasing his third album dedicated to women called Voiceless Woman in 2013.

According to Chete FM in Nakonde, the district has seen a rise in the number of defilement cases, and has recorded six cases since June this year.

Consequently, in November 2016, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) named B-Flow as one of the 16 voices of activism against gender-based violence around the world.

