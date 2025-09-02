back to top
HomeNewsGovernment creates over 150,000 youth employments

Government creates over 150,000 youth employments

Gerald Mambwe
By Gerald Mambwe
66

President Hakainde Hichilema has disclosed that government has created over 150,000 youth jobs since assuming office in 2021.

President Hichilema said in the past four years and some weeks, the government has employed young people in the health and education sectors, as well as in the Zambia Army, Zambia National Service, Police, Correctional Facilities, and the mines.

Speaking when he addressed University of Zambia (UNZA) students at State House this afternoon, the Head of State said his government wants to continue creating jobs by growing the economy.

“This is why our government is working hard to improve the economy. When we took office, the economy was declining with a negative growth rate of minus 2.8 percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” he added.

“Even during the worst drought last year, we managed to revive the economy, achieving a 4 percent growth rate from the negative 2.8 percent.”

President Hichilema further revealed that after last year’s drought, the country still managed to record the highest bumper harvest in the agriculture sector.

“This year, by all international standards, assessors have confirmed that Zambia is on the rise, and this economy will outperform many economies on the African continent and beyond,” he disclosed.

Previous article
Besa admits defeat, pledges to work with student body
Next article
SAFADA launches initiative to assist farmers not on FISP
Gerald Mambwe
Gerald Mambwe
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

CHIEF LWEMBE DISPELS CLAIMS OF WITCHCRAFT IN EASTERN PROVINCE

Senior Chief Lwembe of Eastern Province has advised civil servants in the province not to abandon their posts on the basis of unsubstantiated claims...

LWSC TO CONTINUE WATER RATIONING PROGRAMS DESPITE UNPAID BILLS

ECZ CALLS FOUL ON DAILY MAIL HEADLINE CONCERNING DELIMITATION PROCESS

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service