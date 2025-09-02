Government creates over 150,000 youth employments

President Hakainde Hichilema has disclosed that government has created over 150,000 youth jobs since assuming office in 2021.

President Hichilema said in the past four years and some weeks, the government has employed young people in the health and education sectors, as well as in the Zambia Army, Zambia National Service, Police, Correctional Facilities, and the mines.

Speaking when he addressed University of Zambia (UNZA) students at State House this afternoon, the Head of State said his government wants to continue creating jobs by growing the economy.

“This is why our government is working hard to improve the economy. When we took office, the economy was declining with a negative growth rate of minus 2.8 percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” he added.

“Even during the worst drought last year, we managed to revive the economy, achieving a 4 percent growth rate from the negative 2.8 percent.”

President Hichilema further revealed that after last year’s drought, the country still managed to record the highest bumper harvest in the agriculture sector.

“This year, by all international standards, assessors have confirmed that Zambia is on the rise, and this economy will outperform many economies on the African continent and beyond,” he disclosed.