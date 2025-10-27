back to top
Kalingalinga Councillor calls for clean Kalingalinga

Edna Nyirenda
By Edna Nyirenda
Kalingalinga Ward 36 Councillor has appealed to the residents of Kalingalinga to act responsibly and stop disposing of garbage into drainages.

In an interview with Lusaka Star,  Mukubesa Nyoni said measures have been put in place to prevent the blockage of drainages.

“There will be an exercise conducted in every household to check for garbage collection receipts,” Mr. Nyoni said.

He warned that anyone found without a receipt will be handed over to the Lusaka City Council (LCC) as a possible culprit for disposing of waste in drainages.

Meanwhile, Kalingalinga Resident Chisomo Miti has welcomed the councillor’s call to stop the disposal of garbage in drainages in the area.

Mr. Miti, however, said that not every community member can afford to pay the waste collection fees.

He proposed that LCC should not charge residents but instead use funds from the taxes that people already pay.

