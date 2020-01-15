LYCO, ICA TO IMPACT LOCAL SMEs

A Zambia multinational company, Lyco Business Solutions has partnered with Impact Capital Africa (ICA) to provide transactional advisory to Small and Medium-size Enterprises (SME’s) in order to prepare them for investors.

According to a statement made available to the Lusaka Star on 14 January 2020, Lyco Global Managing Director Steven Raelly said that company continues to provide business and financial solutions in diverse sectors of the economy while leveraging its global experience to impact local SME’s.

To date, we have provided transactional advisory and co-advised SME’s on projects valued around $500 million and we are also working with ICA Zambia to provide business incubation services to selected SME’s across the country. Mr Raelly said.

He noted that Lyco is a predominant women driven business solution giant that is looking at increasing its presence in 200 cities globally by 2021.

The Lyco MD said it was an honour to be recognised by international institutions and that the partnership with ICA among others indicates the vital role Lyco plays in the continental and global business solution space.

Mr Raelly added that Lyco is a 100 percent Zambian owned and will continue building partnerships with local and international peers as it aims at expanding its presence.

Lyco Business Solutions in Zambia has significantly contributed to the growth of the SME Business Community. This is evidenced by our participation and working relationship with Impact Capital Africa (ICA) and International Investors, and PEP Zambia. We will continue to partner with other institutions both locally and internationally to stair growth in the SME sector and the larger business community. He said.

And ICA Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Emma Parker said the institution is elated by the role Lyco is playing in providing investment advisory services to SMEs.

As ICA we are thrilled that Lyco joined the team of investment advisors for 2019. We were impressed by the dedication the Lyco team showed to supporting SME’s and we hope to forge a lasting collaboration with the Lyco team. Said Ms Parker.

Lyco is a globally specialised consultancy firm aimed at promoting home grown enterprises that can compete favourably on the global front.

