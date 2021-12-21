COSTAZ TO SETUP ICT LEARNING CENTRES

Computer Science Teachers Association of Zambia (COSTAZ) says it plans on setting up Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Learning Centres in areas where learners cannot afford smart phones and computers.
Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, COSTAZ President, Peter Mulenga said the learning centres will enable vulnerable pupils access ICT devices even when schools close.
We cannot run away from the fact that we have pupils who cannot afford smart phones, as such the association has taken it upon itself to create centres for such pupils,
he said
These centres will have readily available computers for all learners, who will be able to access them in sessions to avoid violation of COVID-19 guidelines.
Mulenga also revealed that his association has collaborated with Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) to ensure that learning centres are located in areas with internet connectivity.
We are currently submitting schools with internet connectivity problems to ZICTA so that they consider them as ZICTA has embarked on a project of setting up network towers as a way of curbing internet problems in the country,
he said.
17 hours ago
COSTAZ TO SETUP ICT LEARNING CENTRESComputer Science Teachers Association of Zambia (COSTAZ) says it plans on setting up Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Learning Centres in areas where learners cannot afford smart phones
19 hours ago
2 days ago
UNZA HOSTELS TURNED INTO COVID-19 ISOLATION CENTRESUniversity of Zambia (UNZA) has disclosed that some hostels at the institution have been turned into COVID-19 isolation centres for students . In an interview, acting Unza Dean of Student Affai
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035