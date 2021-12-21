COSTAZ TO SETUP ICT LEARNING CENTRES

Computer Science Teachers Association of Zambia (COSTAZ) says it plans on setting up Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Learning Centres in areas where learners cannot afford smart phones and computers.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, COSTAZ President, Peter Mulenga said the learning centres will enable vulnerable pupils access ICT devices even when schools close.

We cannot run away from the fact that we have pupils who cannot afford smart phones, as such the association has taken it upon itself to create centres for such pupils, he said These centres will have readily available computers for all learners, who will be able to access them in sessions to avoid violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

Mulenga also revealed that his association has collaborated with Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) to ensure that learning centres are located in areas with internet connectivity.

We are currently submitting schools with internet connectivity problems to ZICTA so that they consider them as ZICTA has embarked on a project of setting up network towers as a way of curbing internet problems in the country, he said.

