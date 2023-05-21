Global Alliance President Urges African Youth on PR Power.

The Global Alliance President for Public Relations and Communication Management, Justin Green, has called on young people in Africa to leverage the potential of public relations (PR) and media to transform the continent into a powerhouse of resources.

Speaking at the Africa Public Relations Association (APRA) symposium pre-conference meeting held at the University of Zambia, Mr. Green emphasized the importance of PR in various institutions and organizations.

“Africa is creative and carries so much potential, with a fusion of culture, music, and religion that are amazing,” said Mr. Green.

“By 2050, a quarter of the world’s population will be in Africa, making it crucial for the continent’s youth to be creative and capitalize on this demographic advantage”

Mr. Green underscored the significance of PR as a vast and essential career in the development of Africa.

He commended the African youth for their creativity and encouraged them to utilize PR and media to showcase the continent’s rich resources and possibilities to the world.

In attendance at the event was APRA President, Yomi Badejo Okusanya, who emphasized the organization’s focus on fostering Africa’s economic growth through the application of PR.

He highlighted that APRA organizes conferences every year in different countries and institutions as a way of giving back to society.

And the Secretary General for APRA and Managing Partner for Songa Communications, Henry Rugambe praised the incredible advancements Africa has made and stressed the need for the youth to be extra creative in utilizing modern technology.

“The invention of mobile money, brought about by young creatives in Uganda, has become a global sensation, making life easier for Africans,” Mr. Rugambe highlighted the transformative impact of innovation and creativity in Africa.

The 34th Annual African Public Relations symposium, held on May 15th, 2023, at the University of Zambia, focused on the theme “Creative Africa.

Co-Written with Trease