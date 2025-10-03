UNZA Graduate breaks records, earns Erasmus Scholarship Award

When Jedidiah Chibinga walked across the graduation stage at the University of Zambia(UNZA) in 2025, he did not just collect his degree in Geomatic Engineering,he made history.

For the first time since the program was introduced in 1983, a student had graduated with a distinction and that student was Jedidiah.Now, his name is set to echo far beyond UNZA’s campus.

Jedidiah has been awarded the prestigious Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree Scholarship, funded by the European Union, to pursue the Copernicus Master in Digital Earth in Austria and France.

For him, this is more than just an academic journey, it is the realisation of a dream shaped by perseverance, faith and a passion for using data to solve real world problems.Seated in his modest home in Lusaka before his departure, Jedidiah reflected on the journey.

“I applied for this scholarship because I wanted to grow not just academically but also personally,” he said, his voice brimming with quiet confidence.

“I love finding new ways to use data and technology to make a difference, and I believe this program is a perfect opportunity for me to take those skills to the next level.”

His field of specialization, GeoData Science, harnesses artificial intelligence, machine learning and earth observation data to tackle pressing challenges such as climate resilience and sustainable land management.

It is work that directly speaks to the needs of communities back home in Zambia, where climate change and land use issues are ever-present.

For Jedidiah, Erasmus Mundus is not simply about studying abroad but it is about joining a global community of thinkers, innovators and problem solvers.

“This program is more than just a degree, It is about joining the global community, learning from different cultures, and applying those perspectives to make datadriven decisions in Zambia and beyond,” he explains.

His first year will be spent at the University of Salzburg in Austria before moving on to Université Bretagne Sud in France.

There, he will be immersed in cutting-edge research and international collaboration in geospatial sciences, a path that promises to open doors not only for him, but for Zambia’s future in technology driven development.

Despite his achievements, Jedidiah remains grounded insisting that anyone with the right drive can follow in his footsteps.

“Start early, believe in your story and let your passion for future goals shine through in your application,” he said with a smile.

“It can feel intimidating, I know because I’ve been there but trust me, it’s worth it when you receive that congratulations email.”

His words carry the weight of experienceand hope echoing the struggles and triumphs of a young Zambian student who dared to dream beyond the ordinary.

According to the European Union, Jedidiah’s scholarship journey will expose him to advanced research in spatial sciences and GeoAI, strengthening his expertise while building bridges of collaboration across continents.

For Zambia, his success signals the potential of young scholars to carve their space on the international stage.

Families and friend across various social media platforms have penned down their best wishes and congratulatory messages to Jedidiah.