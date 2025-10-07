UNZA chapel grounds- a sanctuary for students

At the heart of the University of Zambia, around the campus chapel, lies a quiet stretch of land that has become more than just a shortcut to classes.

It is a peaceful refuge, a place where students pause to pray, reflect, and reconnect with their faith amid the demands of academic life and the uncertainties of youth.

Fondly known by the students as the chapel grounds, this space carries a deeper purpose for many, something only understood by those who frequent it.

For some, it is simply a convenient path leading to lecture theatres or boarding houses. But for others, it is sacred ground. Beneath the rustling trees, students gather in silent and spoken prayers, whispering their hopes, burdens, and gratitude to a God they trust to listen.

For Mercy Muwowo, a fourth-year Media and Journalism Studies student, the chapel grounds have become her personal refuge.

“Every day I reflect on life and pray. This place gives me peace and comfort to express my pain to God,” she says.

To Mercy, visiting the chapel grounds is not merely a religious act but a moment of calm in life’s storms.

What makes the place special, she explains, is its peaceful atmosphere and the sense of shared faith it inspires.

“A lot of students spend time here in the presence of God, and it helps relieve stress and depression,” she adds.

Over time, the grounds have become a symbol of spiritual renewal for many students. Those weighed down by exams, homesickness, or personal struggles often find comfort there, a quiet reminder that faith can thrive even in the busiest corners of academic life.

Meanwhile, Rosette Musala shares similar sentiments, to her, the chapel grounds are a place of peace and renewal.

“I come here at least twice a week to pray, read my Bible, and just meditate,” she says.Rosette believes the space carries a spiritual presence that makes prayer come naturally.

For her, it offers relief from emotional struggles and academic pressure , a safe space to breathe and be still.

Whether at dawn, when dew still clings to the grass, or at night, when the stars seem to listen to whispered prayers, the chapel grounds are alive with unspoken stories.

For those who come often, it is not unusual to find someone kneeling by the grass at dusk, lost in worship or gratitude.

While some students pass by with books in hand, rushing to class, others linger in silence or kneel in prayer. Two worlds coexisting quietly in one sacred place.

For Watson Muwowo, the chapel grounds are both a meeting place with God and a source of strength.

“I come to pray because it’s calm and convenient, and most people found here are either praying or sharing the Word of God,” he explains.

He describes the feeling of being there as one of inner peace, freedom, and strength.

Together, these voices echo a shared truth.That the chapel grounds are more than a walkway through campus, they are a quiet haven where faith meets tranquility.

Whether at sunrise or sunset, the chapel grounds stand as a powerful reminder that beyond books and deadlines, there is always room for faith and reflection at UNZA. A place where silence speaks, and faith breathes again. For some, this place is more than soil and trees, it is where peace begins, strength is restored, and hearts are reminded that they are never alone.