Silent struggle of Zambia’s girls

In a nation celebrated for its peace and strong Christian values, it is troubling to witness a growing number of young girls turning to prostitution and substance abuse just to survive.

This issue is no longer a rumor but a lived reality in communities like Kafue and Mtendere compounds in Lusaka, where families now watch helplessly as their children fall victim to prostitution, drug use, and petty crime.

Unlike past generations where such issues were hidden, today these problems are unfolding in broad daylight, creating deep concern among parents and guardians.Alarming reports indicate that girls as young as 14 are engaging in prostitution, often targeting truck drivers passing through the Central Business District (CBD).

These girls should not be seen as delinquents, they are children caught in a cycle of poverty, abandonment, and institutional failure, when at their age they should be dreaming of becoming doctors, nurses, pilots, or lawyers.

Some residents argue that part of the blame lies with parents who, due to economic pressure, send their daughters to town to sell goods, a practice which, though seen as a survival strategy, can unknowingly expose young girls to exploitation disguised as kindness.

However, this crisis extends beyond parental control and reflects a breakdown in Zambia’s social, economic, and institutional systems, because when parents themselves feel powerless and unsupported, how can they be expected to guide and protect their children?

This lack of structure at home has led to a loss of parental authority, and without open communication, proper guidance, and emotional support, many young people turn to peer groups that promote risky behaviors, rebellion, and escapism.

Substance abuse among youth is a growing concern, as for many, drugs and alcohol offer temporary relief from emotional pain or hopelessness, making it easier to numb reality than confront a life with limited opportunities.

Mirriam Hakachima, a resident of Kafue, has expressed concern about the increasing involvement of youth in substance abuse and sexual activities, calling for urgent community and government intervention.

“If we do not step in as parents, leaders, and a community, we will lose an entire generation to the streets, drugs, and despair,” Hakachima said.

These issues are not happening in isolation but are driven by high unemployment, poor law enforcement, and a lack of community-based programs that could offer youth meaningful engagement and direction.

Petty theft and youth gang formation may seem like typical mischief, but they signal deeper societal issues, as gangs often form not because children are inherently violent but because they lack positive mentorship and safe spaces to grow.

Importantly, this is not just a Kafue or Lusaka problem it is a national issue that reflects a broader societal failure to see youth as future leaders and contributors, rather than as burdens or threats.

Zambia’s young people are the future, and as the Bemba proverb says, “Imiti ikula empanga” the trees that grow today become the forest of tomorrow so the youth are Zambia’s foundation, and their wellbeing must be prioritized.

The media has an important role to play, because rather than simply reporting these cases as sensational news, journalists should highlight the root causes and encourage solutions that inspire dialogue, policy change, and community action.

Change is not only possible, it is urgent, for every life lost to prostitution, drugs, or gang violence is a national loss, but every life saved through compassion, mentorship, and opportunity is a national victory.

For over 60 years, Zambia has been known for its peaceful Christian heritage, and now is the time for every citizen, leader, and institution to rise to the challenge by supporting families, protecting children, and preserving the dignity of our nation.