JAY ROX RELEASES THE SCAR ALBUM

Popular lyricist, producer and dancehall artist Jay Rox has released the long-awaited album Scar.

This comes after months of leaving his fans in awe about its content and some features on the album.

The dance hall artist took it to his social media and revealed that the album comprises of 24 songs and features both local and international artists.

Jay Rox born Jackson Banda opened up the new decade with a massively played remix banger he recently released titled ‘Distance’.

Furthermore, he released visuals of a new song dubbed Green Light which features Zambia’s most renowned hip hop artist and rapper Slap Dee.

Jay Rox – Green light featuring Slap Dee.

The Headphone Music CEO and former Zone Fam Member Jay Rox remains one of the few local acts that have collaborated with many international African music giants and has stayed relevant in the music industry.

