BrokenHill Emmy responds to  Kandeke

Kabwe rapper Emmanuel Njovu, popularly known as BrokenHill Emmy, says viral moments, criticism, and competition have become part of the journey for many upcoming artists.

His comments follow online discussions from a video shared by DJ Kandeke, which drew attention from the public.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Njovu said that despite the mixed reactions the video attracted on social media, he holds no hard feelings.

“To my understanding, DJ Kandeke wanted to prove something to the people because I am a real situation rapper,” he said.

“With that video, before releasing it, I was like, ‘Whatever happens, happens.’ Whether good or bad, I would still be comfortable with it.”

Njovu explained that one of the lines in his song reflects the reality of competition in the entertainment industry.

“I have a line in my song which says, ‘If you surpass them, you can’t befriend them,’” he said.

“Competition in the industry has always been there and will always be there.”

He added that before releasing any content, he takes time to think it through and prepare himself for public reaction.

“Before I do something, I go through it before I send it to the next person,” he said.

Njovu stated that although some comments from social media users were hurtful, he chose not to take them personally.

“People talked and said whatever they wanted, but I have no hard feelings toward the hurtful comments,” he said.

He also described competition as something that can help artists improve and grow.

“Competition is good in the industry. Others grow and develop through it,” he said.

“Some people who never knew me now know me because of that video.”

Meanwhile, upcoming artist Nkhowani Mwila, popularly known as NM Ku Matero, has called for unity among artists, saying that dragging fellow musicians online is damaging to the growth of the local music industry.

“Artists dragging each other is a total mess. When one person has a problem, let us solve it and leave others out of it,” Mwila said.