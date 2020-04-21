WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING ABOUT PRODUCER CREAM DOLLAR’S DEATH

Zambia’s Copperbelt based Music Producer and Gwap music founder Kelvin Shawa Popularly known as Cream Dollar has died.

The music producer and DJ died after an illness on Sunday April 19, 2020.

Cream Dollar produced hit songs for musicians such as Macky 2, Chef187, Alphonso and many more well known artists in Zambia. His last notable work is Macky2’s ‘I Declare’.

Meanwhile , different people including some musicians such as Slap Dee have shown solidarity via social media on the sad development.

And Triptronic Media Arts Chief Executive Officer Peter Phiri also known as Peter Chichi Ice has described the death of Cream Dollar as a sad development to the Zambian Music Industry.

Am just grateful that Zambia had a loving and passionate music producer in the industry, his touch will forever be remembered, Peter Chichi Ice said

However, UGP Records Music Producer, Paul Kayange popularly known as Paul kruz has warned facebook users against posting pictures of the deceased just for likes but should instead express sorrow by passing their message of condolences.

The young legend was one of the best music producers Zambia has ever had and in his thriving career he made numerous hits. He will be greatly missed by the Zambian Music Industry, his family and friends.

May his soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Related

Comments

comments