UBUNTU FASHION WEEK SET TO UNITE AFRICA

Even the most fashionable recipient will be impressed at how Zambia’s fashion industry is budding, this year the decade begins with the first edition of a new fashion week called Ubuntu fashion week (UFW).

UFW scheduled for March will be at the Lusaka national museum under the theme Uniting Africa Using Fashion and Creative Art.

Speaking to the Lusaka star, UFW brand ambassador Luwi Kawanda revealed that the show seeks to send a message of togetherness in the midst of the unfortunate uprisings.

UFW brand ambassador Luwi Kawanda

I feel fashion is capable of bringing people together regardless of their tribes and country of origin, she said.

And because of that, designers from across Africa will showcase their designs and these include designers such as Susanna from Tanzania, 19 year old Sylvia from Zambia, Uji designs from South Africa to mention but a few.

The brand ambassador revealed that the fashion week has partnered with ‘We Care Foundation,’ an organisation that is focused on cancer awareness.

I believe all aspects of society and humanity are interlinked you’re either affected or infected, so the fashion show will serve as a platform to support cancer awareness, Luwi said.

However, the fashion week is a launchpad for designers to go on to larger fashions weeks, to gain confidence and also develop ongoing relationships and dialogue with retailers, buyers and fellow designers.

Further, the fashion week requests buyers to view not only designer showcase parades but also retailer’s exhibition.

Interestingly, the event is also aimed at mentoring African designers by showing pathways to showcasing, promoting, networking and selling their products.

Similarly, there will be multiple touch points and events including low cost workshops and an after party /gala filled with entertainment which will be captured by a wide range of photographers.

The fashion show will be graced by Pageant Veteran and UFW brand ambassador Luwi Kawanda and Zowa Ngwira also known as Tionenji from popular drama series on Zambezi magic ‘Mpali’ to mention but a few.

Ubuntu fashion week is a ground breaking run way spectacle fusing fashion and seeks to showcase Africa’s burgeoning fashion to the international market and act as a platform for exchange and promotion of creative ideas.

