DJ H-MAC LEAVES XYZ ENTERTAINMENT

XYZ Entertainment Music Manager and DJ, Harry Mwanza porpularly known as ‘DJ H-Mac’ has announced his departure from the label.

In a press statement, Dj H-Mac expressed gratitude to the XYZ management for the opportunity to work with them but called it quits with the label.

I have hit a ceiling and I feel that it is time for others to step in and offer new energy to the label,

he added.

H-Mac also said he has dedicated over ten years of his life to XYZ Entertainment and together they have achieved greatness.

He said he is thankful to the founding label artist Slapdee for believing in him to manage the label.

Special thanks goes to Mr Musonda for believing in me to, at such a young age, not only manage his brand but all brands of artists that have ever been signed to this mighty record label,

H-Mac said.

While working for XYZ, he managed popular Zambian musicians such as Stevo, Daev and Nez Long.

With renowned artists like DJ H-Mac leaving XYZ, fans can only wonder and anticipate what will now become of the label.

