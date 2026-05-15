HomeEntertainmentXaven avoids rap conflict.

Xaven avoids rap conflict.

Taonga Kaluba
By Taonga Kaluba
19

Zambian rapper Rachel Mwewa, popularly known as Xaven, has highlighted that she will not involve herself in the Kanina Kandalama and Brisky rap beef, stating that her focus is beyond local competition and now aimed at the international stage.

Speaking during an interview on the Kenny T One on One Podcast, Xaven addressed the ongoing tension between Kanina Kandalama and Brisky.

She described the dispute as “healthy” for the artists involved but said it would be better for them to talk things out instead of continuing with diss tracks.

She further stated that her competition is at an international level, mentioning global rap stars Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

“These are the only people I can compete with,” she said.

“I cannot compete with someone who does not even have NIMA.”

Her remarks quickly attracted reactions from fans across social media, with many praising her maturity and leadership in the music industry.

Some users commended the rapper for refusing to take sides in the drama, describing her response as calm and professional.

“Xaven handled the beef question with maturity. Saying dialogue is better than diss tracks shows growth,” one fan said.

“The artist is above local drama and she’s focused on bigger goals in her music career.”

Others praised her for speaking without attacking any artist, with many saying her response reflected leadership within Zambian female rap.

However, a few fans felt the rapper should have been more direct and openly support one side in the disagreement.

The interview has continued to attract reactions on social media, with fans sharing different views on Xaven’s remarks.

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