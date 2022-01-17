GOVT TO AMEND ARTICLE 52-CHIEF WHIP

Government Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa has disclosed that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) will consider Amending Article 52 of the Zambian constitution.
In an interview with Lusaka Star, today, Mulusa said the UPND government has taken into consideration the concerns raised by various stakeholders regarding the amendment of Article 52 as it led to the cancellation of the Kabwata by-elections by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.
Whenever the law fails to sit well with the majority of the people, we have the mandate to make considerable amendments,
he said
According to Article 52 (6) of the Zambian constitution, where a candidate resigns or withdraws after the close of nominations and before the election date, the Electoral Commission of Zambia shall cancel the election and require the filing of fresh nominations.
The parliamentary Chief Whip further added that apart from amending Article 52, the UPND will also ensure that other laws contained in the 2016 constitution amendment, and are not in the best interest of Zambians are also amended.
Am not saying the entire amendments to the constitution in 2016 was a flop, but most of it brought questions from the Zambian people,
he said
Mulusa has since assured Zambians that government will ensure that it comes up with laws that are in the best interest of the people.
