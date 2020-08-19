LUNGU WISHES VEEP QUICK RECOVERY

President Edgar Lungu has wished Vice President Inonge Wina a quick recovery from COVID-19 to which she tested positive on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Mr. Lungu said in a statement issued by his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe in Lusaka today that he was confident God will be with Mrs. Wina as she experiences the illness.

“I am hopeful that the Almighty God will be with you, your family and other people in isolation as you fight this ailment,” he said.

A team of experts from the Ministry of Health carried out a comprehensive medical assessment which included history taking, clinical examination, radiological and laboratory testing on Mrs. Wina.

The clinical care team has since recommended that the Vice President be put under home isolation under the community model with intensive, clinical and nursing monitoring.

Mrs. Wina has some mild COVID-19 symptoms which are being managed appropriately and her condition has been described as stable.

“She is in high spirits and working virtually under the new normal,” read the statement in part.

The statement further indicated that Mrs. Wina is looking forward to returning to the office after recovery and to continue advocating for a COVID-19 free Zambia.

She tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday following a positive result of her daughter whom she stays with.

