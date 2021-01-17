LIEMPE FARM TO DELIVER VEGTABLES TO STUDENTS AMIDST COVID

The University of Zambia (UNZA) Liempe Farm Manager says the farm has put in place measures to ensure that production of vegetables continues in order to deliver to students when school resumes.

Unza Liempe Farm Manager Alfred Mbozi explained that towards the end of last year, the farm faced a deficiency in the number of boreholes on the farm resulting in reduced numbers vegetables grown to deliver to students in campus.

He has however assured students that the farm will ensure there that it produces enough vegetables to deliver to students when school resumes.

Meanwhile, University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU) Minister of Commerce Chikomeni Nyirenda explains that the union wants to incorporate Liempe farm in the delivery of vegetables to the convenient store commonly known as “UNZA Spar”.

Due to COVID-19, the discussion was on hold with Liempe farm manager as most of the workers were on leave, Nyirenda.

He has therefore assured students that there will be enough vegetables on campus when school opens once discussion are finalized with the Liempe Farm Manager.

And third year UNZA Business Administration student Cynthia Chafungwa said that a number of students do not know about the delivery of vegetables by Liempe farms and instead prefer to buy from door to door vendors.

We run out of vegetables by UNZA Spar and it is inconveniencing to buy from vendors because [mostly] the vegetables are not fresh; instead Liempe farm could delivery vegetables to reduce movements and prevent the risk of COVID-19, Chafungwa.

Related

Comments

comments