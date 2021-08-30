HH makes new security appointments

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has fired and appointed new Defense and Security wings personnel around the country.

In a press briefing, President Hichilema announced the immediate firing of the Zambia Army Commander, Zambia Police Inspector General, Zambia Air Force Commander and Zambia National Service Commandant.

He further announced that all Provincial Police Commissioners be relived of their duties and assigned to serve in other capacities.

The President has since appointed Lieutenant General Dennis Alibuzwi as the new Zambia Army Commander and Major General Geoffrey Zyeele as his Deputy Army Commander and Chief of Staff.

He further said that the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) shall be led by Lieutenant General Colins Barry and Major General Oscar Nyoni as his deputy Air Commander and Chief of Staff.

The President said Lemmy Kajoba is the new Inspector General of Police (IG) and Milner Muyambango will serve as the IG’s Deputy for Operations.

He further appointed Lieutenant General Patrick Solochi as the new Commandant and Major General Reuben Mwewa as his Deputy Commandant and Chief of Staff at the Zambia National Service (ZNS)

President Hichilema has since advised the media not to demonize former service chiefs as they have done their best to serve the country.

I wish to extend our message that the existing service chiefs have served our country diligently, they deserve our respect, they deserve our compassion, President Hichilema said.

He has since advised the new office bearers to put the interests of people at heart by ensuring that human rights, freedoms and liberties are respected.

Meanwhile, outgoing Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja has thanked the people of Zambia for having supported him during his tenure of office and said he is willing to support the new command.

