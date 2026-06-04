GOVT to expand power infrastructure in the mining sector 

An Energy Experts has called on the government to expand power infrastructure in the mining sector in order to achieve the 2031 target of producing 3 million metric tonnes of copper annually.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Bornface Zulu said,government should work on creating an enabling environment that will increase power generation and improve transmission through upgrades to the national grid.

“Zambia currently has an installed generation capacity of about 3,500 megawatts, but the country is failing to generate enough electricity because many hydropower stations are not operating at full capacity due to technical challenges,” Zulu said.

He said Zambia needs to increase generation capacity to between 3,000 and 4,000 megawatts in order to eleviate the energy related challenges the country is facing and to improve economic growth.

He added that mining remains one of Zambia’s major foreign exchange earners, which needs a reliable energy supply to sustain production and contribute to economic growth.

Meanwhile, Economist Kelvin Chisanga said Zambia’s target of producing 3 million metric tonnes of copper annually by 2031 is achievable, but it depends heavily on expanding power infrastructure, attracting investment and maintaining stable policies.

“Greater investment in solar and alternative energy will be vital to prevent shortages, and if successful, the target could deliver significant economic gains such as stronger revenue, more jobs, and industrial growth,” Chisanga said.

He added that mining alone cannot sustain long-term growth, urging diversification into agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and technology to build a resilient economy.