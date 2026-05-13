Govt reaffirms commitment to renewable energy, strategic investment

Zambia’s Ambassador to China, Ivan Zyuulu, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting investment, value addition, industrialization, and economic diversification as key pillars for accelerating sustainable economic growth.

Ambassador Zyuulu made the remarks during a meeting with representatives of China Pingmei Shenma Holding Group at the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Beijing. The discussions focused on investment opportunities in Zambia, particularly in renewable energy, mining, and industrial development.

“Zambia is strategically positioned as an attractive investment destination in sectors such as energy, agriculture, and mining,” he said.

He highlighted the country’s vast potential in copper, lithium, and other critical mineral resources, which are essential to global electric vehicle and renewable energy value chains.

Zyuulu further noted that Zambia stands to benefit from China’s zero-tariff policy for African countries, which came into effect on May 1, 2026. The policy creates additional opportunities for trade expansion, industrial growth, and increased market access for Zambian products.

He encouraged the company to undertake further engagements and investment visits to Zambia to gain firsthand insight into the country’s investment opportunities and favorable policies designed to support foreign direct investment.

Meanwhile, the delegation from China Pingmei Shenma Holding Group, led by Deputy General Manager Li Qing Ming, outlined the company’s ongoing and planned investments in renewable energy and new materials.

These include solar energy systems, lithium batteries, power storage cells, and grid technologies.

Ming informed the Ambassador that following the company’s visit to Zambia in January 2026, China Pingmei Shenma Holding Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Zambia’s Ministry of Energy for the development of a 100-megawatt solar renewable energy project in Southern Province.