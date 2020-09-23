FARMERS APPLAUD FISP EARLY DISTRIBUTIONS

The ministry of agriculture has through its Farmers Input support Program (FISP) started distributing the 2020-2021 farming inputs, the move which has elated a number of farmers country wide.

Speaking on behalf farmers in an interview with Lusaka Star, a Chisamba Ellie Tambula says the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) has been effective this year as most farmers have already stated getting their farming in time and at a cheaper price.

“We are given 4 bags of fertilizer, 2 basal and 2 top dressing as well as one 10 Kg bag of maize seeds,” Tambula said. “The program is making farming inputs cheaper because for the things we are receiving, we used to spend at least K2000 for them from agro dealers.

The programme has been commended by a lot of farmers as they are receiving farming inputs in good time unlike in the past farming seasons where they would have to wait till December to get their inputs in some instances.

FISP is a farming input assistance programme initiated by government through the Ministry of Agriculture to assist at least 1 million small scale farmers with farming inputs around the country.

Earlier this month President Edgar Lungu in Chisamba flagged off the distributions of inputs under FISP to farmers around the country and have since started receiving their farming inputs.

The program has been set to reach out to at

Related

Comments

comments