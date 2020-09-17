EMIRATES INTRODUCES YEAR-LONG DISCOUNTED FLIGHTS TO ZAMBIAN STUDENTS IN RUSSIA

Emirates has introduced a new deal that will help international students from Zambia to see more of their family, and more of the world during the year.

Whether it is to travel between home and school or to see more of the world with friends during school breaks throughout the year, student travellers can enjoy special discounts off Economy and Business class fares, additional baggage on top of Emirates’ standard allowance, and a free date change of their booking up until 7 days before travel.

In addition, their family and companions can also enjoy this unique offer, as long as they are accompanied by the student in one of the trip sectors.

The offer comes a week after Emirates announced it will re-start passenger services to Moscow this month, connecting Zambian students to the popular Russian university destination once again.

Emirates is flying to Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME) with two weekly services which resumed on 11 September.

Millions of students have chosen to further their education in institutions outside of their home country, and data from the UNESCO Institute for Statistics shows that the figure is on a rising trend as young people become more savvy about their travel and education options. Many international students also travel during the school year with their friends or to gain new experiences.

In line with Emirates’ proposition as a global connector of people and places, the airline is launching this offer to encourage students to see more of the world and help them visit their families more often, with the flexibility to amend their booking in case travel plans change.

Tickets must be booked by 31 October 2020, using the promotional code STUDENT. All tickets have a maximum stay validity of 12 months. The airline says details of the offer can be retreived from the Emirates officail website.

Students can earn miles to redeem flights, upgrades, and a range of other rewards when they sign up to the Emirates Skywards loyalty programme.

Meanwhie, Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents, and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Additionally, customers can now travel with confidence, as Emirates has committed to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 October 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 31 October 2020), and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey.

This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination.

This information is based of a statement from Langmead and Baker Ltd.

