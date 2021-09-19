ZAAA TO ENHANCE TIES WITH PARALYMPICS COMMITTEE

The Zambia Amateur Athletics Association (ZAAA) says it will enhance its partnership with the Paralympics committee.
Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, ZAAA President Elias Mpondela said the Association will continue rendering support to the Paralympics Association as it has been doing in the past and expects to heighten the cooperation than before.
We are glad as Zambia Athletics that we have cooperated with them to the levels where they have started producing athletes of international repute but we hope that partnership can be enhanced,
he said.
Mpondela added that federations need to start analysing their situations after competitions to avoid repeating the same mistakes, looking at how various athletes in different fields performed in the past.
Let us do things differently, we are tired of doing the same things. We fail, come back home then go to the Olympics with the same mistakes, we cannot be making same mistakes and expect better results,
he said.
Meanwhile, Zambia Olympian Association President Jonathan Chipalo said there is need to emphasize and educate parents on the benefits of allowing their children to engage in various sports and develop their skills.
I think it should be everyone’s responsibility to try and show support to athletes so that they don’t slip back and lose interest in being part of the game,
Chipalo said.
He stressed the need to emphasize on the importance of Paralympics to help participants gain wider recognition.
There is need to popularize Paralympics in order to brand the participation of athletes globally and attract support from various organization,
Chipalo said.
He underscored that once Paralympic games are popularized through the association, athletes will have a secured future and yield more participation in Olympic tournaments.
