ZTA appeals for greater support to grow tennis

The Zambia Tennis Association (ZTA) has appealed to the government, corporate sector and tennis enthusiasts for increased support as it seeks to develop and expand the sport across the country.

Speaking in a statement, ZTA General Secretary Joseph Siame Jnr said the association remains committed to growing tennis despite facing financial and resource constraints.

“The Zambia Tennis Association is poised to grow tennis in the country but will need the support of all stakeholders to achieve this goal,” Siame said.

He noted that the association lacks a sustainable source of funding, making it difficult to implement programmes aimed at improving tennis standards and expanding access to the sport.

Siame said ZTA’s readmission to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has created new opportunities for players, coaches and administrators. He added that the association is focusing on grassroots development in schools and academies while investing in coaches’ education to enhance player performance.

“ZTA is appealing to the Government through the National Sports Council of Zambia, the corporate world and tennis enthusiasts to provide resources that can help create a viable pathway for talent development,” he said.

Siame said ZTA has partnered with the Love 40 Organisation to host coaches’ workshops in Lusaka and on the Copperbelt, as well as the Top 8 Junior Tennis Championships.

Meanwhile, Love 40 President Sydney Bwalya said the organisation has committed more than K30,000 towards the coaches’ workshops, scheduled for July 11 in Lusaka and August 8 on the Copperbelt.

He added that the third edition of the Top 8 Junior Tennis Championships will be held at Ndola Tennis Club from August 21 to 23.

The association has since reiterated its commitment to working with stakeholders to strengthen tennis development and create more opportunities for young players across Zambia.