HomeSportsLusaka triumphs at ZANACO U17 grassroots tournament.

Lusaka triumphs at ZANACO U17 grassroots tournament.

Caleb Chikele
By Caleb Chikele
0

The ZANACO U17 Grassroots Football Tournament has come to an end at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka, with teams from Zambia’s ten provinces battling for top honours in both the boys’ and girls’ categories.

Lusaka Province were crowned champions of the boys’ competition after staging a remarkable comeback to defeat Eastern Province 2-1 in the final. The victory earned them the championship trophy and the K100,000 winners’ prize.

In the girls’ final, Southern Province emerged victorious after edging Lusaka Province 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a tightly contested encounter. The triumph secured Southern Province the title and the K100,000 top prize.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe, who officiated as Guest of Honour, commended ZANACO PLC for its continued commitment to grassroots football, describing the tournament as a vital investment in youth development and the future of Zambian football.

“I commend ZANACO for its continued investment in youth development, investment of approximately K5 million to this tournament demonstrates the powerful role the private sector can play in supporting sport and national development,” he said.

And Lusaka Province Head Coach Matipa Chomba attributed his side’s comeback victory to tactical adjustments made during the match, coupled with the determination and fighting spirit displayed by his players.

“I told the boys, the game is 90 minutes, enjoy the game. The opponents scored but we can still come back. We pushed them during training and this has paid off.”

Meanwhile, Eastern Province Head Coach Gabriel Kasoneka praised his players for their resilience throughout the tournament, saying reaching the final was a major achievement and an important stepping stone for the team’s development.

Previous article
Zambia Polocrosse hosts EU Barbrians team
Caleb Chikele
Caleb Chikele
Caleb Chikele is a multimedia journalist and media student at the University of Zambia, currently contributing to Lusaka Star, where he delivers timely, engaging, and impactful news stories. He also works as a News Reporter at Astro Television and a Sports Journalist at Sailife Sports, covering football, tennis, basketball, MMA, and rugby with in-depth analysis. Additionally, he contributes as a freelance TV presenter on ZANIS TV, engaging audiences through sports programming. Caleb was also recognized as a finalist in the Television category at the inaugural ABSA Cup Media Awards, a significant milestone that reflects his growing impact and excellence in sports journalism. With experience across Zed Sport, CBC TV, LCM TV, and MUVI TV, Caleb has built a strong foundation in reporting, presentation, and digital media. He is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism and is skilled in videography, photography, and digital content creation.
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

Late President Lungu to receive full military Honours

The late former President Edgar Lungu will receive a dignified farewell marked by full military honours and solemn procession, government has announced. Minister of Foreign...

EAZ launches Zambian economy handbook

FAZ disappointed by Mufulira Wonderers fans’ unruly behaviour

Load more