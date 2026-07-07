Lusaka triumphs at ZANACO U17 grassroots tournament.

The ZANACO U17 Grassroots Football Tournament has come to an end at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka, with teams from Zambia’s ten provinces battling for top honours in both the boys’ and girls’ categories.

Lusaka Province were crowned champions of the boys’ competition after staging a remarkable comeback to defeat Eastern Province 2-1 in the final. The victory earned them the championship trophy and the K100,000 winners’ prize.

In the girls’ final, Southern Province emerged victorious after edging Lusaka Province 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a tightly contested encounter. The triumph secured Southern Province the title and the K100,000 top prize.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe, who officiated as Guest of Honour, commended ZANACO PLC for its continued commitment to grassroots football, describing the tournament as a vital investment in youth development and the future of Zambian football.

“I commend ZANACO for its continued investment in youth development, investment of approximately K5 million to this tournament demonstrates the powerful role the private sector can play in supporting sport and national development,” he said.

And Lusaka Province Head Coach Matipa Chomba attributed his side’s comeback victory to tactical adjustments made during the match, coupled with the determination and fighting spirit displayed by his players.

“I told the boys, the game is 90 minutes, enjoy the game. The opponents scored but we can still come back. We pushed them during training and this has paid off.”

Meanwhile, Eastern Province Head Coach Gabriel Kasoneka praised his players for their resilience throughout the tournament, saying reaching the final was a major achievement and an important stepping stone for the team’s development.