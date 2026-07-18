Zambia U18 hockey team misses Africa Cup over funding shortfall 

The Zambia U18 men’s and women’s team has withdrawn from the 2026 U18 Youth Africa Cup hosted in Nairobi Kenya, after failing to raise adequate funds for the trip.

In a statement, the Zambia Hockey Association (ZHA) said it had exhausted all available avenues to raise the K590,148 needed to send both the Under-18 men’s and women’s national teams to the continental tournament.

“Missing this opportunity is heartbreaking. Zambia hockey has a rich and strong history in the Hockey5s format, and we had hoped our young athletes would compete and gain valuable experience. Unfortunately, we could not secure the required funding in time,” Blwaya said.

The Youth Africa Cup is regarded as an important development tournament for emerging players across the continent, providing an opportunity to compete against Africa’s top young talent while gaining exposure to international competition.

Despite the disappointment, the Zambia Hockey Association reaffirmed its commitment to the growth of the sport and the development of young athletes.

📸:Zambia Hockey Association