CHIPOLOPOLO PREPARATION ROADMAP DELIGHT SOCCER ANALYST

Lusaka based Soccer Analyst is delighted with the Chipolopolo team roadmap in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 and the Chan 2021.

Speaking during an interview Mr Nguleka Lubinda said it is good that the team will have a better chance of adequately preparing for the upcoming tournaments.

The football association of Zambia announced that Zambia will face South Africa and Kenya with a possibility of another friendly being played in Zambia.

The games will help the coach access the team and also help him with making a right and informed decision on player selections. Lubinda said.

However, the Analyst also added that the team should also think of playing high profile teams like Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia

The Zambia Chipolopolo Coach Milutin Micho Sredojevic said the upcoming friendlies will be a test for the games ahead.

We shall play one Cosafa team and one Cecafa team. The Cecafa team Kenya, that will be the test for Tanzania game in Chan and South African will be a good test for the double header against Botswana. Micho said.

Zambia is currently occupying the bottom position in Group H of the AFCON with zero points and will face Botswana in the next two upcoming matches in November.

