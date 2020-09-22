CHIPOLOPOLO PREPARATION ROADMAP DELIGHT SOCCER ANALYST

Lusaka based Soccer Analyst is delighted with the Chipolopolo team roadmap in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 and the Chan 2021.
Speaking during an interview Mr Nguleka Lubinda said it is good that the team will have a better chance of adequately preparing for the upcoming tournaments.
The football association of Zambia announced that Zambia will face South Africa and Kenya with a possibility of another friendly being played in Zambia.
The games will help the coach access the team and also help him with making a right and informed decision on player selections.Lubinda said.
However, the Analyst also added that the team should also think of playing high profile teams like Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia
The Zambia Chipolopolo Coach Milutin Micho Sredojevic said the upcoming friendlies will be a test for the games ahead.
We shall play one Cosafa team and one Cecafa team. The Cecafa team Kenya, that will be the test for Tanzania game in Chan and South African will be a good test for the double header against Botswana.Micho said.
Zambia is currently occupying the bottom position in Group H of the AFCON with zero points and will face Botswana in the next two upcoming matches in November.
|September 21, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 - 3
|Manchester City
|Aston Villa
|1 - 0
|Sheffield United
|September 20, 2020
|Leicester City
|4 - 2
|Burnley
|Chelsea
|0 - 2
|Liverpool
|Newcastle United
|0 - 3
|Brighton & Hov…
|Southampton
|2 - 5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|September 19, 2020
|Arsenal
|2 - 1
|West Ham United
|Manchester United
|1 - 3
|Crystal Palace
|Leeds United
|4 - 3
|Fulham
|Everton
|5 - 2
|West Bromwich Albion
|September 14, 2020
|Brighton & Hov…
|1 - 3
|Chelsea
|Sheffield United
|0 - 2
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|September 13, 2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0 - 1
|Everton
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 3
|Leicester City
|September 12, 2020
|West Ham United
|0 - 2
|Newcastle United
|Liverpool
|4 - 3
|Leeds United
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 0
|Southampton
|Fulham
|0 - 3
|Arsenal
|September 12, 2020
|Burnley
|00:00
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|00:00
|Aston Villa
|September 26, 2020
|Brighton & Hov…
|11:30
|Manchester United
|Crystal Palace
|14:00
|Everton
|West Bromwich Albion
|16:30
|Chelsea
|Burnley
|19:00
|Southampton
|September 27, 2020
|Sheffield United
|11:00
|Leeds United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13:00
|Newcastle United
|Manchester City
|15:30
|Leicester City
|West Ham United
|18:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|September 28, 2020
|Fulham
|16:45
|Aston Villa
|Liverpool
|19:00
|Arsenal
|October 3, 2020
|Chelsea
|11:30
|Crystal Palace
|Everton
|14:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Leeds United
|16:30
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|19:00
|Burnley
