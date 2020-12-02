ZAMBIA-CHILE MATCH CALLED OFF AS FOUR COPPER QUEENS TEST POSITIVE TO COVID-19

The Zambia Women National Team’s international friendly match against Chile has been cancelled after four positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Copper queens camp.
The Shepolopolo were scheduled to take on Chile at 23:30 hours Central African Time (CAT) on Tuesday but organizers have called off the encounter because of the recorded cases.
Chile Women’s league manager for National Federal Constanza Minoletti availed the information to FAZ media team in Santiago that according to regulations in that country, a game cannot take place players or staff from a team test positive prior to the engagement.
Zambia won the first international friendly against Chile 2-1 with goals from captain Barbara Banda and Racheal Nachula last Saturday.
The Copper Queens are using the match to prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that will be staged next year in Japan.
A second set of tests have since been conducted and results the Shepolopolo are awaiting for the outcome.
Determined and optimistic sports writer. Self driven and passionate towards seeing an inclusive coverage of sports.
|November 29, 2020
|ZESCO United
|1 - 1
|Green Buffaloes
|Indeni
|1 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|Buildcon
|1 - 2
|Lumwana Radiants
|November 28, 2020
|Young Green Eagles
|0 - 2
|Kabwe Warriors
|Nkwazi
|0 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|Lusaka Dynamos
|3 - 0
|Zanaco
|November 25, 2020
|Zanaco
|3 - 1
|ZESCO United
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|Kitwe United
|0 - 0
|Nkwazi
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Red Arrows
|0 - 0
|Indeni
|November 22, 2020
|Nkana
|1 - 1
|Zanaco
|November 21, 2020
|Nkwazi
|0 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|Lusaka Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Lumwana Radiants
|Green Eagles
|1 - 0
|Kitwe United
|Red Arrows
|0 - 1
|Power Dynamos
|ZESCO United
|2 - 0
|Kabwe Warriors
|Indeni
|1 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|November 25, 2020
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|Buildcon
|Power Dynamos
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|November 28, 2020
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|NAPSA Stars
|00:00
|Forest Rangers
|Nkana
|00:00
|Kitwe United
|December 2, 2020
|Red Arrows
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|Kabwe Warriors
|13:00
|Buildcon
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Young Green Eagles
|Kitwe United
|13:00
|ZESCO United
|Green Buffaloes
|13:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|January 6, 2021
|Prison Leopards
|13:00
|Nkana
|Power Dynamos
|13:00
|Forest Rangers
|Indeni
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|November 30, 2020
|West Ham United
|2 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Leicester City
|1 - 2
|Fulham
|November 29, 2020
|Arsenal
|1 - 2
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Chelsea
|0 - 0
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Southampton
|2 - 3
|Manchester United
|November 28, 2020
|West Bromwich Albion
|1 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Everton
|0 - 1
|Leeds United
|Manchester City
|5 - 0
|Burnley
|Brighton & Hov…
|1 - 1
|Liverpool
|November 27, 2020
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 2
|Newcastle United
|November 23, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 - 1
|Southampton
|Burnley
|1 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|November 22, 2020
|Liverpool
|3 - 0
|Leicester City
|Leeds United
|0 - 0
|Arsenal
|Sheffield United
|0 - 1
|West Ham United
|Fulham
|2 - 3
|Everton
|November 21, 2020
|Manchester United
|1 - 0
|West Bromwich Albion
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 0
|Manchester City
|Aston Villa
|1 - 2
|Brighton & Hov…
|Newcastle United
|0 - 2
|Chelsea
|September 11, 2020
|Burnley
|23:00
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|23:00
|Aston Villa
|December 4, 2020
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Newcastle United
|December 5, 2020
|Burnley
|12:30
|Everton
|Manchester City
|15:00
|Fulham
|West Ham United
|17:30
|Manchester United
|Chelsea
|20:00
|Leeds United
|December 6, 2020
|West Bromwich Albion
|12:00
|Crystal Palace
|Sheffield United
|14:15
|Leicester City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|16:30
|Arsenal
|Liverpool
|19:15
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|December 7, 2020
|Brighton & Hov…
|20:00
|Southampton
|December 11, 2020
|Leeds United
|20:00
|West Ham United
|December 12, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12:30
|Aston Villa
|Newcastle United
|15:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Manchester United
|17:30
|Manchester City
|Everton
|20:00
|Chelsea
