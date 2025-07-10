UNZA to host Thunder Cup Rugby Tournament

University of Zambia (UNZA) Rugby Coach Kudakwashe Ndoro has revealed that 15 teams have been confirmed to take part in the Thunder Cup Tournament, to be held at the UNZA Goma Fields.

Ndoro disclosed that the tournament, consisting of 3 female teams and 12 male teams, will take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

In an interview with the Lusaka Star, Mr Ndoro also disclosed that the tournament champions will pocket K5,000, while the runners-up and third-placed teams will each walk away with K3,000.

“Our sponsors have made this possible by sponsoring the tournament. They have given the participants and players something to look forward to in terms of prize money and awards for outstanding individual performances,” he said.

Ndoro cited Bholato Boys, Deluxe gems,House of Luxury, KPMG ,Manzivalley,UNZA ,ZNBC,Juvenex BeautyServices ,KBN TV,SCENT BOUTIQUE,Deltas Barbershop and 9 to 9 shawarma as sponsors for the tournament.

“The main essence of the whole tournament is to develop rugby as a sport and ensure that people are given a platform to perform,” he added.

Ndoro said that each team will be playing five games in a day, which calls for the teams’ fitness and excellence, urging players to be on top of their game.

“The team has been preparing for the tournament through different means such as gym programmes, strength and conditioning sessions, and practice sessions, so they can improve their skills and build team chemistry,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the tournament participants, Henz Lupaka, said the tournament is giving youths, both male and female, especially developmental clubs, a chance for their players to showcase their skills at a competitive level.

“Developmental teams, and the fact that it’s a tournament which also has a female category playing rugby, is exciting because even as male players, seeing females play rugby is great.”

“Because they’re breaking certain stereotypes that females can’t play contact sports, specifically rugby, I’m excited about the tournament and confident that we will win,” Lupaka said.