INDENI ROSES FC TO RECRUIT 10 PLAYERS

Indeni Roses Football Club says it is overwhelmed by the positive response from the public.
This is in accordance with the advertisement in which the club was inviting all energetic female footballers who would wish to be part of the club to sign up for trials.
The trials will run from October 5 to October 9, 2020 in Ndola at Indeni Sports Complex Ground.
In an Interview with Lusaka Star, the Team Manager Elestina Nyasulu said it is an already set up club but they are only searching for new members.
Nyasulu said the team has a shortage of strikers and midfielders and that will be the priority during the trials.
The team manager said the club needs about 10 players in total.
The Club is very set to carry out the trials amidst covid-19.
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error
|October 4, 2020
|Aston Villa
|7 - 2
|Liverpool
|Manchester United
|1 - 6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 - 0
|Fulham
|Arsenal
|2 - 1
|Sheffield United
|Southampton
|2 - 0
|West Bromwich Albion
|Leicester City
|0 - 3
|West Ham United
|October 3, 2020
|Newcastle United
|3 - 1
|Burnley
|Leeds United
|1 - 1
|Manchester City
|Everton
|4 - 2
|Brighton & Hov…
|Chelsea
|4 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|September 28, 2020
|Liverpool
|3 - 1
|Arsenal
|Fulham
|0 - 3
|Aston Villa
|September 27, 2020
|West Ham United
|4 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Manchester City
|2 - 5
|Leicester City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1 - 1
|Newcastle United
|Sheffield United
|0 - 1
|Leeds United
|September 26, 2020
|Burnley
|0 - 1
|Southampton
|West Bromwich Albion
|3 - 3
|Chelsea
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 2
|Everton
|Brighton & Hov…
|2 - 3
|Manchester United
|September 12, 2020
|Burnley
|00:00
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|00:00
|Aston Villa
|October 17, 2020
|Everton
|11:30
|Liverpool
|Chelsea
|14:00
|Southampton
|Manchester City
|16:30
|Arsenal
|Newcastle United
|19:00
|Manchester United
|October 18, 2020
|Sheffield United
|11:00
|Fulham
|Crystal Palace
|13:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Tottenham Hotspur
|15:30
|West Ham United
|Leicester City
|18:15
|Aston Villa
|October 19, 2020
|West Bromwich Albion
|16:30
|Burnley
|Leeds United
|19:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|October 23, 2020
|Aston Villa
|19:00
|Leeds United
|October 24, 2020
|West Ham United
|11:30
|Manchester City
|Fulham
|14:00
|Crystal Palace
|Manchester United
|16:30
|Chelsea
|Liverpool
|19:00
|Sheffield United
|October 25, 2020
|Southampton
|15:00
|Everton
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|17:30
|Newcastle United
|Arsenal
|20:15
|Leicester City
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035