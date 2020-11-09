BOTSWANA JETS IN FOR GROUP H DOUBLEHEADER

The Botswana national team has arrived at Lusaka’s Kenneth Kaunda International Airport ahead of the third match of the 2021 Group H Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Zambia.
The Zebras arrived aboard a Botswana Defence Force chartered aircraft without coach Adel Amrouche, who is expected to join the team later.
The vistors will be under the tutelage of first Assistant Coach Christophe Baudez and conducted their first training yesterday.
The Copper Bullets will entertain Botswana on November 12, 2020 at Lusaka’s National Heroes Stadium, before concluding the doubleheader in Francistown on November 16, 2020.
Meanwhile, the Chipolopolo have regrouped with local players summoned by coach Milutin Sredojevic with South African based Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga arriving early.
The Chipolopolo are bottom of Group H without a point, Botswana sits third with only a point while Algeria and Zimbabwe sit first and second with six and four points respectively.
Determined and optimistic sports writer. Self driven and passionate towards seeing an inclusive coverage of sports.
|November 8, 2020
|Zanaco
|1 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Green Buffaloes
|1 - 1
|Green Eagles
|November 7, 2020
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 1
|ZESCO United
|Forest Rangers
|1 - 1
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Kitwe United
|2 - 2
|Indeni
|NAPSA Stars
|0 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|Power Dynamos
|0 - 1
|Buildcon
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 1
|Nkana
|Prison Leopards
|0 - 1
|Red Arrows
|November 4, 2020
|ZESCO United
|0 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|Nkwazi
|1 - 2
|Kabwe Warriors
|Nkana
|0 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|Green Eagles
|1 - 0
|Zanaco
|Indeni
|0 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|Lusaka Dynamos
|1 - 1
|NAPSA Stars
|Red Arrows
|1 - 0
|Kitwe United
|Young Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|Buildcon
|Prison Leopards
|0 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|November 1, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|NAPSA Stars
|1 - 1
|ZESCO United
|November 8, 2020
|Arsenal
|0 - 3
|Aston Villa
|Manchester City
|1 - 1
|Liverpool
|Leicester City
|1 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|November 7, 2020
|West Ham United
|1 - 0
|Fulham
|Chelsea
|4 - 1
|Sheffield United
|Crystal Palace
|4 - 1
|Leeds United
|Everton
|1 - 3
|Manchester United
|November 6, 2020
|Southampton
|2 - 0
|Newcastle United
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 0
|Burnley
|November 2, 2020
|Leeds United
|1 - 4
|Leicester City
|Fulham
|2 - 0
|West Bromwich Albion
|November 1, 2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|Manchester United
|0 - 1
|Arsenal
|Newcastle United
|2 - 1
|Everton
|Aston Villa
|3 - 4
|Southampton
|October 31, 2020
|Liverpool
|2 - 1
|West Ham United
|Burnley
|0 - 3
|Chelsea
|Sheffield United
|0 - 1
|Manchester City
|October 30, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|September 11, 2020
|Burnley
|23:00
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|23:00
|Aston Villa
|November 21, 2020
|Newcastle United
|12:30
|Chelsea
|Aston Villa
|15:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Burnley
|15:00
|Crystal Palace
|Fulham
|15:00
|Everton
|Liverpool
|15:00
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|15:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|15:00
|Southampton
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17:30
|Manchester City
|November 22, 2020
|Sheffield United
|14:00
|West Ham United
|Leeds United
|16:30
|Arsenal
|November 28, 2020
|Arsenal
|00:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Leicester City
|00:00
|Fulham
|Brighton & Hov…
|12:30
|Liverpool
|West Bromwich Albion
|15:00
|Sheffield United
|Crystal Palace
|15:00
|Newcastle United
|Manchester City
|15:00
|Burnley
|Everton
|17:30
|Leeds United
