Zambia intensifies polio vaccination campaign

By Witu Sindano

Zambia is set to roll out the second phase of its polio vaccination campaign on June 2, 2026, as authorities push for wider coverage to protect children and strengthen public health security.

Director General for Quality Healthcare, Dr. Quince Mwabu, said the first phase in April reached an estimated 3.7 million children across six provinces, Lusaka, Central, Eastern, Muchinga, Southern and Western.

The effort was supported by more than 4.4 million vaccine doses distributed through about 3,500 health facilities.

Despite strong mobilisation, Dr. Mwabu acknowledged challenges including misinformation, vaccine hesitancy, logistical barriers in remote areas, and occasional cold‑chain limitations.

He said preparations for the second phase have intensified, with greater community engagement through traditional leaders, faith‑based organisations, schools, health workers and media platforms.

“Polio remains a serious but preventable public health threat, Zambia’s continued progress depends on maintaining high immunisation coverage and strong community confidence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Environmental Health Technologist, Mercy Namusamba said lessons from the first phase will strengthen the second phase.

She highlighted the need for a well‑trained workforce of vaccinators, supervisors and mobilisers, alongside stronger data systems and district‑level feedback to improve targeting and corrective action.

She added that inclusivity is key, with vaccination points planned in markets, schools, churches, bus stations and remote areas to reach girls, boys and marginalized groups.