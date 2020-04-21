RTSA UNVEILS ONLINE PAYMENT PORTAL

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has revealed the online payment portal that will enhance accessibility and effective delivery of RTSA services.

RTSA Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Gladwell Banda disclosed that the online payment portal will to a large extent, reduce queues and time to access RTSA services such as road tax.

We are pleased to announce the immediate availability of the RTSA online payment portal on a pilot basis, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Smart Zambia Institute under an integrated system called the Government Services Bus (GSB) and Payment Gateway, Mr. Banda said.

He added that RTSA seeks to deliver a service by providing clients with a platform to make cashless payments through the online portal, debit cards, vendor terminals, mobile payment, electronic points of sale and electronic bank transfers.

“In this regard, motorist will be able to pay for services such as road tax online and print out the road tax token on bond paper. They will also be required to display it on their motor vehicles and will not be compelled to get a print out from RTSA service centers,” Mr. Banda elaborated.

Mr. Banda further said to ensure compliance and authenticity of print outs of road tax token on bond paper, RTSA and the Zambia Police will enhance traffic law enforcement to scan the legitimacy and validity of the road license.

He noted that the online payment portal will be accessed through the RTSA and Government Services Bus website where users need to register and create an account on the portal to be able to access and apply for these services through the link.

