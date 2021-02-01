UPND BEMOANS ECZ VOTER AUDITING PROCESS STANCE

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has bemoaned the stance by the electoral commission of Zambia (ECZ) not to conduct the voter registration audit.

UPND Youth National Spokesperson Edward Sichali said ECZ is injuring the country’s electoral process as the audits of the voter’s registration is a path to free and fair elections.

Mr. Sichali explained that this process ought to be procedural, transparent and accountable.

Auditing as a voter registration process is highly fundamental. To rid of it would be to rid of a transparent and accountable democratic electoral process, Mr. Sichali.

Meanwhile, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Media Director Emmanuel Malite said ECZ has been imposing its decisions on stakeholders.

Subtracting the voters’ auditing process kills our confidence in the electoral process. This is part of the democratic free and fair elections that all citizens are entitled to, Mr. Malite.

He adds that ECZ must consult the stakeholders in order to institute confidence in their current stance.

