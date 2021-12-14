UNZASU REGRETS EXAM MALPRACTICE AMONG FIRST YEAR NS STUDENTS

University of Zambia Students Union(UNZASU) say it is regretable that first year students in the School of Natural Sciences are engaging themselves in examination malpractices.

In an interview, UNZASU Vice-President, Abel Musonda disclosed that the Assistant Dean at the School of Natural Sciences confirmed in a meeting held with the union,today, that students have been engaging in malpractices in the ongoing sessional examinations.

There have been incidents where some first year students from the School of Natural Sciences have been inviting graduates and school leavers to write examinations on their behalf, Musonda said. I feel there is no academic integrity and honesty in our current first years looking at the manner in which they are behaving during their exams.

He said the School of Natural Sciences has since intensified its security during the examinations as students are now required to come with their Green National Registration Cards (NRC) before sitting for exams.

They (School of Natural Sciences) have now started requesting them to present their National Registration Cards and this began today, Musonda said.

Meanwhile, Musonda says students have not come forward to present sufficient evidence to prove that this year’s School of Natural Sciences Mathematics paper was leaked.

There is no proper proof that the math paper leaked, and we are expecting the affected students and those that saw injustice to present to us the paper that they saw on that day, he said.

On Sunday, a circular addressing first year medical students was widely shared on social media urging the students to conduct a peaceful protest at the Natural Sciences’ Mathematics Department over allegations that the Mathematics paper had been leaked.

