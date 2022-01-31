SOWETO HOSTEL CONNECTED TO WATER SUPPLY

University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) says the University has embarked on a project to improve water supply in hostels at UNZA’s Great East road campus.
In an interview with Lusaka Star, UNZASU Minister of Water and Sanitation Llyod Chanda said that Soweto Hostel block four has already been connected to running water after going four months without water supply.
Water is now running up to the fourth floor in Soweto block four, and we hope this continues even as other students get back on campus,
Chanda said.
New water and booster pumps have also been installed and they have increased the pressure for most hostels such as Mwanawas, which now receives water up to the third level.
Meanwhile, Chanda disclosed that he is currently engaging UNZA management on the weekly collection of sanitary bins in female hostels.
I wasn’t informed on time, but I must assure the students that are currently on campus that something will be done as I am engaging management, Chanda said.
He said that sanitary bins have not been collected for over a month as management has not paid the company contracted to collect the bins.
