FNB Zambia, Liquid Tech: affordable data bundles for all 

The First National Bank (FNB) Zambia and a Pan African technology group, Liquid Intelligent Technologies have partnered to offer affordable and reliable data services to customers in Zambia.

FNB Zambia Acting Head of Retail Banking, Chanda Basuma, said the partnership will enable customers to automatically enjoy five percent discount when buying data bundles on the Liquid home on-line portal using FNB debit cards.

Speaking during a press briefing held at the FNB training center at Acacia Park in Lusaka, Mr. Basuma disclosed that the partnership will bring cheap access to data and increase the use of digital banking and online platforms without difficulties.

“As an innovative digital and lifestyle services provider, our focus at FNB is to offer helpful, easy and safe platforms for customers to transact on,” he said.

Mr. Basuma said that the partnership amplifies FNB Zambia’s strategic intent to offer customers more value and convenience through their alliance partnership business model.

“This model is premised on collaboration to offer tangible value through savings and discounts on various products and services when customers utilize our secure payment platforms,” Mr. Basuma said.

He concluded that the partnership is reimaging help to their customers and offering a much needed service.

Meanwhile, Liquid Intelligent Technologies Head of Retail, Tendai Chasimpha explained in support of this initiative, the company decided to reaffirm its position in the market as a technological solutions provider.

“This is the start of an exciting partnership between two giants that are using digital tools and our mutual customers will benefit from a deliberate focus to offer affordable and convenient bundles,” she said.

However, she revealed that all Liquid home touch points exclusively use cashless payment methods to encourage customers to use digital platforms such as My Liquid App or web portal.