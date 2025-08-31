Jemimah rewrites history as UNZASU’s third female VEEP

The University of Zambia (UNZA) has once again marked a defining moment in its student political history, one that is both symbolic and substantive.

Jemimah Mwaba, popularly known as “The Female Commander,” has emerged as the third female vice president of the University of Zambia Students’ Union (UNZASU) in the past decade.

Vibrant, principled, and determined, her election represents more than a personal triumph, it signals a wider shift in student leadership.

For years, female candidates have grappled with cultural bias, stereotypes, limited campaign support, and underrepresentation in decision-making spaces.

Jemimah’s victory breaks these barriers, showing that gender equity at UNZA is no longer an abstract ideal but a living reality.

She follows in the footsteps of Evelyn Mkandawire, who made history in 2022. Together, they represent a generation of foresight and change women who are reshaping the face of UNZASU.

What set Jemimah apart was the substance of her campaign. Rather than relying on symbolism or empty rhetoric, she spoke directly to the concerns of everyday students mental health, academic equity, and inclusive campus environments.

Her triumph is not hers alone, it reflects an electorate willing to embrace inclusive leadership and a campus culture that is shedding its old skin.

Representation matters, and Jemimah embodies that truth. She steps into office not merely as a symbol but as a force committed to cooperation, responsibility and a more responsive student union.

Her rise is also a call to action: urging more young women to take up space, lead with confidence, and set new standards in student governance.The significance of her victory extends beyond campus life.

Politicians, alumni, and the wider public are watching closely, recognizing in her a reflection of UNZA’s evolving identity and its ability to inspire national conversations on youth and gender.

In a country where women continue to fight for equal representation in politics and leadership, Jemimah’s success is a beacon of hope. It suggests that change is not only possible but often begins with student activism.

Her tenure will test both her vision and her will. Yet if her campaign is anything to go by, Jemimah is ready to lead with intellect, compassion, and courage. She is not simply redefining history, she is shaping the future.

As UNZA turns this page, it does so with renewed optimism. Jemimah did not just win an election she opened a door, lit the way and invited others to walk alongside her.

She leads. Your voice. Her command. One shift. One chapter. A new era for UNZASU and for all who believe in the strength of inclusive leadership.