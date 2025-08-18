back to top
HomeNewsPolice probe UNZA medical student’s death

Police probe UNZA medical student’s death

Jacqueline Mwila
By Jacqueline Mwila
Police say a post-mortem will be conducted to establish the cause of death of University of Zambia (UNZA) Fourth-year Medical Student, Abel Nsapato whose body was discovered in the bush behind Suncity Hotel near the UNZA main campus on August 17.

In an interview with Lusaka Star reporter Jacqueline Mwila, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said a full statement will be issued to the public once the procedure is complete.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nsapato is currently being laid to rest at Mutumbi Cemetery, where the University community is bidding farewell to their fellow student.

UNZA Students Union (UNZASU) Ridgeway Campus Vice President, Beatrice Nambeye expressed devastation over the untimely death of Mr. Nsapato.

“Just a few days ago he was okay and seemed happy. We didn’t see this coming, and it hurts. We have responded with a heavy heart and a wondering mind,” Ms. Nambeye said.

“Because we recently lost another person from Abel’s class, it feels like an old wound has been reopened. Spread love and mental health awareness. We have a lot of mental health issues on campus, and more awareness is needed.”

She added that Mr. Nsapato’s sudden passing has left his classmates and the wider UNZA community deeply traumatized.

Ms. Nambeye further disclosed that the campus will hold a candlelight service in Abel’s honor, with the date to be announced.

