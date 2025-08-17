back to top
Missing UNZA Student Found Dead

Gerald Mambwe
A 22-year- old University of Zambia (UNZA) Ridgeway Campus student who went missing on August 9, 2025, has been found dead in Kalingalinga, Lusaka.

Kalingalinga Ward 36 Councillor, Mukubesa Nyoni, said Abel Nsapato was discovered dead by a community member in the bush behind Suncity Hotel on UNZA land along East Park Road.

“We received a phone call around 16:00 from a community member who had gone to answer the call of nature in that bush behind Suncity Hostel on UNZA land along East Park Road,” Mr. Nyoni explained in a post on his official Facebook page.

“The concerned member was met by a strong stench, which led to the discovery. A bottle of Boom insecticide was found beside him.”

The deceased, who was a fourth-year student, was last seen wearing black trousers, a light blue jersey, and black-and-white canvas shoes.

Zambia Police has not yet issued a statement on the sad development.

