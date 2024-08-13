Maureen Mwanawasa dies at 60

Former First Lady, Maureen Mwanawasa has died at Maina Soko Medical Centre aged 60.

Family spokesperson, Stanley Kakubo confirmed in a statement that Mrs Mwanawasa died this evening due to a short illness.

“It’s with deepest and profound sadness and sorrow that the Mwanawasa and Kakubo family announce the untimely passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, and Former First Lady of the Republic of Zambia, Mrs Maureen Kakubo Mwanawasa,” said Mr Kakubo who is former minister of foreign affairs and nephew to the deceased.

“The funeral gathering is at her residence in Roma Park. More details will be communicated in due course.”

A lawyer by profession, Maureen became first lady in 2001 after her husband, Levy Patrick Mwanawasa won the presidential election to succeed late former president Fredrick Chiluba.